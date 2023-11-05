West Indies All-Rounder Sunil Narine Bids Adieu to International Cricket

West Indian bowling all-rounder Sunil Narine on Sunday announced his retirement from international and List A cricket. The ongoing Super50 Cup will be his last in List A cricket.

The 35-year-old last played for West Indies in a T201 in August 2019. Narine has played six Tests, 65 ODIs and 51 T20Is and took 165 international wickets.

He also announced his retirement from List A cricket, stating that "winning the current Super50 Cup will be perfect send-off".

In announcing his decision to quit international cricket, Narine thanked all those that played a role in his career.