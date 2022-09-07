We Wanted a Left-Handed Batter: Rohit Explains Decision To Drop Dinesh Karthik

Asia Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma claimed Dinesh Karthik was dropped because
(Photo: PTI)
The Indian team management is facing a plethora of questions following their defeat against Sri Lanka in an Asia Cup 2022 match on Tuesday, 6 September. With two back-to-back defeats, India stand on the brink of elimination, and fans and pundits have raised questions about India's team selection.
Among others, one of the most talked about topics is wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik's omission from the playing XI. India initially opted to field Karthik ahead of Rishabh Pant for their opening clash against Pakistan.
Pant replaced him for the second match against Hong Kong and retained his place for the last two matches as well.
However, in hindsight, it might seem to be a miscalculated decision, for Pant could score only 14 runs against Pakistan and 17 runs against Sri Lanka. When Sharma was asked about Karthik's omission, he said it had nothing to do with his form.
Rohit Sharma confirmed Dinesh Karthik's omission was due to the decision to have a left-handed batter in the team.
"See, it is simple. We wanted a left-hander to bat in the middle. That's why Dinesh Karthik is out. Not because of form or anything. We wanted a left-hand batter in the middle to take pressure off, but it didn't happen," the Indian skipper said after the defeat.
"But by no means DK has been dropped because of poor form. We always want to have flexibility in the group," he further added.
Despite the defeats, Rohit Sharma has claimed there is nothing wrong with the team.
Despite suffering two defeats on the trot, Rohit Sharma feels there is nothing wrong with the team, and it is only about executing the plans to perfection.
"I don't think there's anything wrong, it looks like it from the outside, but we don't look at it that way. I've been at many press conferences, and when you lose such questions will be asked. It's normal. But as far as the team is concerned you can go in and see, all the boys are relaxed and chilled," he said.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)