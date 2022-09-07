We Wanted a Left-Handed Batter: Rohit Explains Decision To Drop Dinesh Karthik

The Indian team management is facing a plethora of questions following their defeat against Sri Lanka in an Asia Cup 2022 match on Tuesday, 6 September. With two back-to-back defeats, India stand on the brink of elimination, and fans and pundits have raised questions about India's team selection.

Among others, one of the most talked about topics is wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik's omission from the playing XI. India initially opted to field Karthik ahead of Rishabh Pant for their opening clash against Pakistan.