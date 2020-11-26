Virat Kohli Talks About Decision to Take Paternity Leave

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are expecting their first child in January 2021. The Quint Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are expecting their first child in January 2021. | (Photo Courtesy: Instagram) Cricket Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are expecting their first child in January 2021.

My decision to return home after the first Test for the impending birth of my first child was made prior to the October 26 selection meeting and I conveyed the same to the selectors at the meeting, India skipper Virat Kohli disclosed on Thursday. Kohli will return home after the first five-day Test in Adelaide that ends on December 21 to be with his wife Anushka who is due for delivery sometime in January.

Also read: Virat Kohli to Go On Paternity Leave After 1st Test vs Australia