Watch: Rishabh Pant Becomes Mitch Starc’s 250th Test Wicket

The 30-year-old Starc was instrumental in helping Australia dismiss India for 244 in the first innings of the first Test, taking four wickets for 53 runs last week.

Pant's wicket was crucial for Australia as he was looking good on 29 and had added 57 runs with Ajinkya Rahane for the fifth wicket.

Starc's Australia teammate, off-spinner Nathan Lyon is eight wickets short of 400 wickets.

Shane Warne (708 wickets), Glenn McGrath (563), Lyon (392 and playing), Dennis Lillee (355), Mitchell Johnson (313), Brett Lee (310), Craig McDermott (291) and Jason Gillespie (259) are ahead of Starc among the Australian bowlers.