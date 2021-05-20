BCCI Announce Indian Women’s Central Contracts: Full List

The BCCI also rewarded Punam Raut for her glittering performances against South Africa in March this year as she scored a couple of half-centuries and her third ton in the limited-overs format. Raut has been upgraded from Grade C to B, while left-armer Rajeshwari Gayakwad, who proved a handful for the Protea batters, has made a similar ascend.



Speedster Shikha Pandey, who was surprisingly snubbed from the ODIs and T20Is against South Africa, has retained her Grade B contract. Richa Ghosh, who broke into the Indian team for the T20 World Cup in 2020 on the back of eye-catching performances in the U-19 setup and the Challenger Trophy, has been handed a Grade C contract. She is accompanied by Mansi Joshi, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Harleen Deol, and Priya Punia in the third tier.