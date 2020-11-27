Hardik Pandya Talks About Fatherhood & His Plans of Bowling Again

India's ace all-rounder Hardik Pandya on Friday said that he was focussing and preparing himself to play purely as a batsman till he gets match-ready to bowl. The younger of the two Pandya brothers had a back injury in 2019 and as he gradually returns to competitive cricket, he is avoiding bowling. He did not bowl at all for the Mumbai Indians in the recently-concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) and played as a pure batsman in the first ODI against Australia on Friday. Asked if playing purely as a batsman makes any difference, Hardik said, "(It does) not make much difference. I believe in having both skills. I like to back myself and have that confidence where whatever role is given to me I try to fulfill that to the best of my ability."

Hardik Pandya walks back after getting out in the first ODI against Australia in Sydney.

Pandya on Friday played a brilliant knock -- 90 off 76 balls -- and tried to take the game deep after India lost early wickets. He came into bat after they were reduced to 101/4 in the 14th over. Unlike his role at Mumbai Indians in IPL's T20 games, in which he is asked to do power-hitting right from the word go, Pandya on Friday played himself in before unleashing a flurry of boundaries against Glenn Maxwell. However, the total of 374 proved too much for him and Shikhar Dhawan, who was India's other top-scorer. Pandya said that playing as a pure batsman he has to start thinking as a batsman only. "I start thinking as a batter. I try to take the game deep. I try to bat in a way, where I can score more runs than what I am used to. It does not add too much pressure or does not give me any more freedom. It is just that I am enjoying being on the ground as a batter or cricketer," said Pandya on being asked if playing only as a batter allows him more freedom than playing as an all-rounder.