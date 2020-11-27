I’m Not Yet Ready as a Bowler, We Missed a Sixth Bowler: Hardik

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya, whose rearguard action proved insufficient for India as the bowlers had already leaked 374 runs to Australian batsman in the first One-day International on Friday, said that the side is missing a sixth bowling option who can take the load of a bowler. Pandya, who was picked as an all-round option providing a sixth bowler's role but hasn't been bowling as he isn't match-fit to deliver that role, also said that India could also look at someone who has played for India before, also hinting that an option may well be from within the Pandya family.

“That has always been the question. We have to find an all-rounder and nurture him. When I came into the circuit, I was not an all-rounder... but I worked hard on it.” Hardik Pandya after Sydney ODI

"It was always going to be difficult without a sixth bowler (with the regular bowlers going for runs). The sixth bowler's role is more to give cushion to someone from among the regular bowlers who is having a bad day. Maybe, we'll have to find someone who has played for India and groom him. Maybe, we should look into Pandya family," said the batsman, who hit seven fours and four sixes in his 90-run innings.