Hardik Pandya Issues Statement Clarifying Mumbai Airport Customs Incident

"I am a law-abiding citizen of the country and respect all government agencies. I have received all the cooperation from the Mumbai Customs department and I have assured my full cooperation to them with whatever legitimate documents they need to get this matter cleared," Pandya said.

The incident took place when Team India players landed at the Mumbai International Airport from UAE after facing defeat at the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. Pandya was also part of the team.

Last year, his brother and cricketer Krunal Pandya was detained at the T2 International Airport in Mumbai by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) for allegedly being in possession of undisclosed high-end watches and gold worth close to Rs 1 crore.