In Warne's Memory: India, Sri Lanka, England Players Wear Black Armbands

The cricketing fraternity lost a valuable member on Friday evening with the passing of Australian spin legend Shane Warne. He passed away in Koh Samui, Thailand of a suspected heart attack. Warne was 52.

Players from across the world shared their tributes for Warne as nations taking the field for cricket matches wore black armbands as a gesture remembering him.

Before the second day of the first Test between India and Sri Lanka in Mohali, a minute’s silence was observed for Warne and also Rodney Marsh, who had passed away on Friday morning.