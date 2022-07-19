Washington Sundar Keen to Meet James Anderson During His Stint at Lancashire

Washington Sundar is looking forward to learn from the legendary James Anderson during his stint at Lancashire, a club he chose even while playing on his Playstation.

With his upcoming stint at the English county side, the 22-year-old will be making his comeback in red-ball cricket since sustaining a finger injury in July last year. The injury sidelined him from India's tour of England last year and the second leg of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL).