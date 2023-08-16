Pakistan Pacer Wahab Riaz Announces Retirement From International Cricket

Pakistan fast bowler Wahab Riaz announced his retirement from international cricket on Wednesday, 16 August, calling an end to a 15-year career. He will, however, continue to play franchise cricket across the globe.

Wahab retires with 237 wickets with more than 150 appearances for Pakistan since making his international debut against Zimbabwe in 2008. He played 27 Tests, 91 ODIs and 36 T20Is for his country, picking up 83 wickets in Test cricket, 120 in one-day while in T20Is, he had 34 wickets to his name.