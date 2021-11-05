Virat the Burj Khalifa of Indian Cricket: Varun Chakravarthy

For Rishabh Pant, Chakaravarthy found the twisty Cayan Tower the most suitable building worth comparing the wicketkeeper-batter to. "I'll go with Rishabh for the Cayan tower because he twists himself when he plays the slog sweep… that's how he looks playing that shot."



Chakaravarthy then went on to compare the "Museum of Future" building with Suryakumar 'Sky' Yadav because "when he expresses himself, he's a treat to watch". He then compared the Aldar Headquarters building in Abu Dhabi -- a fully-glazed structure completely circular in elevation and curved in all other directions -- with India pace bowler Md Shami, "because when he bowls, he presents the seam as straight as possible like this one (building)".



Last but not the least, when Chakaravarthy was shown the image of an under-construction building next to the Cayan Tower, he quickly pointed out that it looks like someone "probably trying to make a career (in cricket)."