2021 T20 World Cup: Kohli & Co Must Keep Up High Intensity Approach vs Scotland

India also bowled well with R Ashwin, brought into the side for this match, bowled a terrific spell as Afghanistan were denied runs and their task made even more difficult.



Scotland, who qualified from Round 1, are out of contention as they are at the bottom of the standings with all losses in Super 12. But they have their pride to play for and could make things difficult for India.



What India need to do against Scotland is to bat well and set up a big score, in case they bat first and make the target difficult as they did against Afghanistan. Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul need to provide another good start for the middle-order to build on that momentum. The Indian bowlers have been impacted a lot with the dew though the big target against Afghanistan gave them the cushion to allow a few runs because of the problems in gripping the ball.



Scotland will depend on their batters to fire against India. Skipper Kyle Coetzer said they will hope to play their best cricket against India. "I don't really mind how the results end up panning out and how we show ourselves on this stage and how we go and try and play our cricket. We have got a strong powerful brand of cricket that we play, but we need to challenge ourselves at this level as often as we possibly can. That's the only way we'll keep improving," he said.