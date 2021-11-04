2021 T20 World Cup: Return of R Ashwin is a Real Positive, Says Virat Kohli

India captain Virat Kohli during the Afghanistan game.
Image: PTI
After a couple of poor performances by India’s batters, it all came good in Abu Dhabi, while batting first against Afghanistan, leaving Virat Kohli delighted. The captain, who did not bat, noted that the free-flowing approach was what had been missing previously.
"Much better wicket as well, to be fair. In the other two games as well, if we just had two overs of that free-flowing batting capability, that could have sent the message to the opposition that we've put them under pressure,” Kohli explained after the game.
Kohli was initially slated to come in at number three but promoted the likes of Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant ahead of himself as India’s batting hit top gear and posted the highest total in the tournament so far.
“T20 is a very instinctive game, even in terms of decision-making. The top three is more or less set unless something like today happens, when the top two go on until over 14 or 15. We don't decide we're going all out. We back the guys because they're so skillful, and sometimes it comes off like today.”
“To give credit to the oppositions, they bowled really well in the first two matches and didn't let us get away.”
The Indian captain also acknowledged that the team had discussed the matter of the Net Run Rate.
“NRR was on the back of our mind. We spoke in the team meeting that we have to focus on the chance we have [to qualify] and stay positive and hunt that chance down.”
While the batters were in fine form and destroyed the opposition bowling, R Ashwin came back into a T20 playing eleven for India for the first time since 2017 and produced a brilliant spell of 2/14.
“The return of Ash was a real positive, it was something he has worked really hard for. He showed this control and rhythm in the IPL as well. He's a wicket taker and a smart bowler as well," Kohli signed off.
