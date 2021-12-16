The Most Important Quotes from Kohli's Explosive Press Conference Before SA Tour

India's Test captain Virat Kohli addressing a press conference.
Image: BCCI
Ahead of the Indian team’s departure for the South Africa tour, Test captain Virat Kohli spoke to the media virtually on Wednesday, putting out his side of events regarding white-ball captaincy and the melee with the BCCI. Not only did he address the matters of captaincy and change of guard in the limited overs format but also cleared the air regarding his availability for the ODI series in South Africa, a topic that had been talked about a fair bit on the day before.
That apart, Kohli, one of Indian men’s cricket’s top performers with the bat, spoke about his relationship with the new white-ball captain and long time teammate Rohit Sharma, categorically denying a rift between the two.
The Indian team leave for the South Africa tour on 16 December and will play three Tests and as many ODIs over the course of the next month and half. India have not had success in South Africa and Kohli reiterated that it is top priority for the side as they embark on a difficult tour. This is also the new coach Rahul Dravid’s first overseas tour with the side since taking over from Ravi Shastri after the 2021 T20 World Cup.
Here’s a look at some of the most important things Kohli said in an explosive press conference.
Whatever was said about the communication that happened during the decision that was made was inaccurate. I was contacted one and a half hours before the selection committee meeting on the 8th (December) for the Test series and there was no prior communication with me at all since I announced the T20 captaincy decision, up till the 8th of December when I got a call for the selection meeting. The chief selector discussed with me the Test team... to which we both agreed. Before we ended the call, I was told that the five selectors had decided that I won’t be ODI captain to which I replied, ‘Okay, fine’. In the selection call afterwards we discussed it briefly. There was no prior communication. That is what happened.
About the T20I captaincy, I first approached the BCCI explaining my point of view, thought process and reasons. And at that point, it was received very well. There was no offence or hesitancy. I was not told to not leave the T20I captaincy rather it was received as a progressive call. I had also communicated that yes, I would like to continue as the skipper in Tests and ODIs unless the office-bearers or the selectors feel I shouldn’t continue. This too was clarified on the call. So, my communication with the BCCI was clear from that point on. I had given the option to the officials, that the decision was in their hands if I should continue or not.
Reasons - obviously, we haven’t won an ICC tournament. I can understand the reasons. There is no debate on whether the decision was right or wrong. The decision taken by the BCCI has been taken with a logical point of view which is understandable. I get it.
I was and I am available for selection... all this time. You should not be asking me this question, honestly. These questions should be asked to those who are writing these stories and their sources. As far as I am concerned, I was always available. I had not had any communication with the BCCI that I want to rest. So, there were a few things that came out in the past as well where it was said that I was attending some events or something, which was absolutely not true. All these people who are writing these things and their sources, to me, they are absolutely not credible. I was always keen to play. As I said, the question should be asked to people who have been writing about these things... writing lies. My communication with BCCI has not happened, that I want to rest.
As far as my relationship with Rohit goes, I have said earlier as well that there are no problems between us and honestly, I am tired of answering the same question over and over again over the last two or two and a half years. I can say with absolute guarantee that no action of mine will be to bring down the team as long as I play the game. That has always been my point of view for Indian cricket and this is my commitment to Indian cricket.
South Africa presents a different challenge. As I said, the wickets have a lot of pace and bounce. You need to be at your absolute best to be able to perform there and get runs... get difficult runs. Something we have tried to do as a team but probably left ourselves a bit too much to do at certain times when sessions have gone very bad when they have gone bad. That is something we have controlled very well in the recent past with more experience and guys understand how to play in these kind of conditions and against which bowlers... how to transition their innings through the day so they can bat long. I think we are very well placed in terms of experience, belief and confidence that we can do something special and get the results that we want as a team; and overcome probably the toughest conditions to travel.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)