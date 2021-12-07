Virat Kohli Worships Test Cricket Says Former India Coach Ravi Shastri

Shastri listed out the achievements of the team in Tests during his reign as the head coach. He talked about the one-off World Test Championship (WTC) final loss against New Zealand, India's fighting comeback to win two series in Australia along with the series against England this year.

"We may have lost the one-off WTC final against New Zealand but otherwise we have dominated the format for the last five years.

"To win two series in Australia, to win the series that was taking place in England, to win everywhere around the world white-ball and red-ball cricket, and to set a benchmark in red-ball cricket, the fast bowlers coming to the fore unheard of from the Indian cricket team it was remarkable," the former all-rounder added.