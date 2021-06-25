Kohli Unhappy as BCCI Fails to Ensure Warm-up Games in England

While the team had no warm-up games during the quarantine period ahead of WTC final, lack of competitive practice matches, especially against counties over 41 days between the end of WTC final and the start of first Test against England on August 4, will give them little chance to get acclimatised and improve their confidence.

India skipper Virat Kohli said they wanted to play matches against counties between the WTC final and England Test series. However, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) didn't allow that.

In the absence of matches against county sides, India were expected to play India A. But the India A tour was cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Now they are left with only intra-squad games to overcome the chinks. "Well, that doesn't depend on us," said Indian skipper Virat Kohli in response to a question on whether India will be playing practice games against county teams.