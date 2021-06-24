India’s Test Team Needs Some Fresh Ideas, Minds, and Legs

New Zealand were better because they had more depth in their line-up and were prepared to show more commitment with the bat. India appeared to instead show more bravado by naming their XI much in advance, much before the play even started eventually. That proved to be their undoing. Sure, that was India’s best possible XI, but sometimes you just need to appreciate the conditions better. Eventually, Ravichandran Ashwin picked up wickets, but that hardly justifies the presence of two spinners in the XI.

India’s problems have been staring in everyone’s faces for well over three years. No one seems to want to fix them and the issues will continue to hurt India as they proceed further in the Test series against England.

The finale was evenly poised much like the two-Test series last year in New Zealand, till India let their guard down. Last year New Zealand progressed from 225-7 to 348 in the first Test and in the second Test from 153-7 to 235. Both times New Zealand’s lower-order showed more commitment in trying to stay and score runs. So much so that a certified number XI, Trent Boult scored 30 in the second Test last year to drive home the point of how good their lower-order could be.