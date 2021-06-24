Ross Taylor: The Unsung Hero Who Carried New Zealand Through

"I would be thinking that's the way he should go - I'm not saying that's the way he will go."

Smith feels that Taylor is in New Zealand's best ever cricket XI. "He'll be in our best ever cricket XI and will be there until the year dot. He deserves to be as well," said Smith, who is now a commentator.

"He's had the honour of leading New Zealand and he's been the elder statesmen in that side for quite some time. I work in commentary boxes around the world and he's got an immensely high reputation around the world."

This isn't the first time Taylor has put India in a spot of bother with his batting. Two years ago, in the 2019 50-over World Cup semi-final, the right-handed batsman scored 74 off 90 deliveries to help the Kiwis get to a competitive total from where they won.