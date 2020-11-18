Virat Kohli to Donate Profit from a Sanitation Product to Charity

Virat Kohli would donate all the profit from the sale of a new healthcare and sanitation product, Vize, which has signed the India cricket captain as its brand ambassador, said on Tuesday. Kohli would donate all profit earned from Vize products to charity organisation Raah Foundation to help feed 10,000 underprivileged malnourished children in Maharashtra, the statement said. "I'm glad to be a part of this initiative which aims to fight against malnutrition in India through my earnings from Vize," Kohli is quoted as saying in the media release.