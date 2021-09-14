Split Captaincy Will Benefit India: Madan Lal

"So, in a way, I feel it will benefit India. I read that Virat is likely to step down from captaincy (of ODI and T20) as he wants to concentrate on his batting, which is a good idea I guess. I don't know whether it is a rumour or what… but the split captaincy plan could benefit India in a big way. It all depends on what Virat is thinking right now. India as a team is doing a great job, we have seen that in England (Test series) recently. So, let's see what happens."



There are reports that Team India limited-over side could see a change of leadership after the T20 World Cup next month with Kohli set to take a big call soon. If Kohli decides to give up on the captaincy, then opener Rohit will take over the reins in ODI and T20 cricket.