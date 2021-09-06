Virat Says Oval Win Among 'Top 3 Bowling Performances I've Seen as Captain'

Kohli said that the 'flat pitch' was actually a blessing in disguise for his team.

"It is quite relative what you call flat. Because [over] the last two days, the conditions have been really hot, so the field wasn't that wet like the first three days and we knew we were in with an opportunity with Jadeja bowling from one end and into the rough. The ball got scuffed up quite nicely and then we managed to make one side heavier and our guys when the ball is reversing enough, they become much more lethal," added Kohli.

He said that instead of complaining about the flat pitch, they took it as an opportunity and insisted that the team wanted to continue bowling with the old ball.

"We exploited reverse swing perfectly today and we were actually looking at the opportunity of bowling with the old ball and looked at it as a positive rather than saying 'look, nothing is happening from the pitch and what are we going to do here?' Rather than that, we believed as a team that we could get all 10 wickets today and that is why it happened. Because the boys had belief."

