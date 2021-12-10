Sourav Ganguly Explains Why Rohit Sharma Was Named White-Ball Captain

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has spoken about the much talked about decision to replace Virat Kohli with Rohit Sharma as white-ball captain for the Indian men’s team, saying that the call was taken by the selectors. The former Indian skipper also thanked Kohli for his contributions in the limited-overs format.
On Wednesday, the BCCI announced that Rohit will take over as India’s limited overs captain with Virat remaining as the leader for the Test side. Rohit, who led the Indian team in the home T20s against New Zealand, will now captain next in South Africa.
"It's a call that the BCCI and the selectors took together. Actually, the BCCI had requested Virat to not step down as the T20I skipper but obviously, he did not agree. And the selectors then did not feel it right to have two different captains for two white-ball formats," Ganguly was quoted as saying by ANI.
"So it was decided that Virat will continue as Test captain and Rohit will take over as the white-ball captain. I as President personally spoke to Virat Kohli and the chairman of selectors has also spoken to him.
"We have full faith in Rohit Sharma's leadership abilities, and Virat will continue as the Test captain. We as BCCI are confident that Indian cricket is in good hands. We thank Virat Kohli for his contributions as captain in the white-ball format," the BCCI president added.
The Indian team will play three Tests and as many T20Is against SA on the tour which begins from 26 December.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)