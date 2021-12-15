Virat Kohli to Play South Africa ODI Series: Report

India’s Test captain Virat Kohli’s availability for the South Africa ODIs is clouded with uncertainty, with reports stating different things.

Will he or won’t he? The BCCI is yet to name the squad for the ODIs and there hasn’t been an official comment yet.

While initial reports suggested that Kohli will skip the ODIs to spend time with his family, as his daughter’s first birthday is on 11 January, another report said the opposite.