Kohli, Ashwin Nominated for ICC Player of the Decade Award

The full list of nominations was announced on Tuesday on the official website of ICC.

India skipper Virat Kohli and ace off-spinner R Ashwin were on Tuesday nominated for the International Cricket Councils (ICC) Mens Player of the Decade award.

Apart from Kohli and Ashwin, Joe Root (of England), Steve Smith (Australia), AB de Villiers (South Africa), Kane Williamson (New Zealand) and Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka) were also nominated for this accolade.

Among other awards, the following are the nominees: