Virat Kohli Posts Touching Message for Former Coaches Ravi Shastri and co

Ravi Shastri, Bharat Arun, R Sridhar and Vikram Rathour completed their tenure as the coaching staff for the Indian men’s cricket team with the 2021 T20 World Cup.

Along with them, Virat Kohli also finished his tenure as India’s T20 captain and a new era in the team is set to begin with Rahul Dravid taking over as coach.

Two days after the World Cup exit against Namibia, Kohli took to Twitter to thank the outgoing coaches.

"Thank you for all the memories and the amazing journey we've had as a team with you all. Your contribution has been immense and will always be remembered in Indian cricket history. Wish you the best moving forward in life. Until next time," he wrote.