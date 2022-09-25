Kohli, Suryakumar Guide India to 6-wicket Win, Claim Series 2-1 Against Aussies

Chasing 187, India didn't have the best of starts as openers KL Rahul (1) and Rohit Sharma (17) were out inside the first four overs.

But Kohli and Suryakumar batted with authority, hitting boundaries and sixes at regular intervals to keep the required run rate in check as Australian bowlers struggled to find answers.

While Suryakumar orchestrated the carnage, Kohli played the second fiddle.

At the halfway mark India needed 96 with eight wickets in hand. Suryakumar soon brought his fifty as the duo plundered 15 off Adam Zampa's 13th over.

Australia fashioned a comeback, ending Suryakumar's outstanding innings with India needing 53 off the last six overs.