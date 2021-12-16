Virat Kohli Drives Through the Door; Curtains Drawn in the Theatre of Cricket

The cricketer with those crisp cover drives, drove a wedge on Wednesday. And his words left Indian cricket scrambling for a shirt to cover its hairy chest of secrets. Barely a minute into a pre-series presser, his steaming words dispelled the winter fog with an explosive rush. A few days ago, BCCI President, Sourav Ganguly insisted that Kohli was advised not to relinquish his T20 captaincy. In response to the second question of a packed presser, Kohli debauched the suggestion as if he was playing a typically dismissive slap through the covers.

“Whatever was said about the communication that happened during the decision that was made was inaccurate,” submitted the Captain. “I was contacted one and a half hour before the selection meeting on the 8th for the Test Series. There was no prior communication to me.”

And the covers came off a saga that has gripped our mad nation of ardent cricket followers.

Leaders are meant to create, build and nourish. The millions of fans that afford cricket its lustre in India, expect these custodians to construct an edifice. One that is glorious, imposing and indestructible. Unfortunately, the custodians of our cricket seem to tread with heavy feet. The bricks are crumbling, the edifice is tumbling. And no one seems to care. There are not enough answers to put the discomforting questions to bed.

The fallout from this latest chapter of drama in Indian cricket is layered.