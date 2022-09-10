Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal Offer Wishes to Aaron Finch on His ODI Retirement

The Aussie skipper wrote, “It’s been one hell of a ride! To play with and against some of the greatest players of all time has been a privilege. Representing Australia was my dream as a kid and to have been the opportunities I have is beyond anything I could’ve hoped for. Thanks so much for all of the kind words, messages and well wishes!”

In reply, former Indian captain Kohli left a heartwarming message. It read, “Well done finchy. It was great to play against you all these years and with you as well at rcb. Enjoy the next phase of your life to the fullest.”

Meanwhile, another RCB teammate and young Indian batter Devdutt Padikkal also offered his wishes to Finch. Padikkal, who currently plays for IPL outfit Rajasthan Royals wrote, “Congratulations on a great career finchy bhai.”

Finch has featured 145 times for Australia and has 5401 runs at an average of 39.13 average to his name in ODIs. He has hit 17 hundreds and 30 fifties so far in his career.