Venue on India v Aus 4th T20I in Raipur Has ₹3.16 Crore Electricity Bill Pending

Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh stadium of Raipur has an overdue electricity bill of Rs 3.16 crore
(Photo: PTI)
The Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh stadium of Raipur, where the fourth T20I match between India and Australia is set to be played on Friday, does not have a running electricity line through the entire stadium, according to reports.
Due to overdue bills, the stadium's electricity connection was turned off five years ago with an amount of Rs 3.16 crore pending.
For big games, the Chhattisgarh State Cricket Association reportedly requested for temporary link be provided, and it was, however it is limited to the corporate boxes and spectator gallery.
During today's match, a generator will be required to power the floodlights.
Athletes competing in a half-marathon in 2018 caused a stir when they discovered the stadium lacked electricity. It was subsequently declared that the outstanding electricity bill, which had risen to 3.16 crore, had not been paid since 2009.
The temporary connection can currently handle 200 KV. Although work on it hasn't started yet, an application to upgrade it to 1,000 KV has been authorised.
The PWD and Sports Department have received multiple notifications from the electrical company to clear outstanding balances, but payment has not yet been received.
Since the stadium's power supply was severed in 2018, three international cricket matches have been held there.
(With inputs from IANS)
