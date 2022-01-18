Maintaining a Vision is Going to be Important: Jasprit Bumrah on Road to 2023 WC

"Giving importance to each and every series and staying in the present and trying to see what has to be done in that situation will be valued. But keeping a vision is really important and we will try to set it," added Bumrah, the vice-captain for ODIs against South Africa.



Talking about his approach to the 50-over matches after playing the Test series, Bumrah remarked, "You have to move forward. It's a different format of the game. The pace of the game changes and load on the body reduces as well. We have to focus on the things that we have to do. It's a shorter format, faster pace."



"As a bowler, you have to quickly assess and play around with the variation on what you have to do as a bowling unit. That's the change I will be looking forward to do. Going with a fresh mindset and looking forward to contribute to the team however I can and trying to take the team forward."



Bumrah felt that no one in the team is facing issues over changes in leadership. With Rohit Sharma replacing Virat Kohli as white-ball captain and then unavailable for the tour due to a left hamstring injury, KL Rahul has been made the captain. "I can't speak for everyone. But, for me, I can say that it doesn't really make a lot of difference. We all are here to help in however way we can and I think that's the way all the players are responding to the changes that are happening as well."