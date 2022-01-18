Bumrah Says Kohli Spoke to Team Before Stepping Down From Test Captaincy

"If given an opportunity, it's an honour and there is no bigger feeling than that. But I try to focus on the things I can contribute even if I am not given a position of leader because that's the job of a team-mate of how you can help each other in any situation, that's very important," added Bumrah.

Talking about his role in the current leadership scenario, Bumrah felt it won't be any different. "The role doesn't change at all because I have to do my job first, isn't it? Trying to contribute as much as I can to the team in whatever fields I can and helping KL as much as he wants, if he needs any assistance on the field. Sharing the bowler's mindset or what kinds of fields can you keep, that is something I have always looked to do even if I am not the vice-captain."

"I try to talk to certain younger guys as well who have come in now and have a lot of discussions with them around fields, what kinds of deliveries and assessing the wicket. That's the same role I have to do again and I am trying to do that as well. There is no specific responsibility or added pressure that I want to take. Helping the team and KL in any way possible and try to keep a calm head and do that."