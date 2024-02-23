Ind vs Eng, 4th Test: Joe Root's Century Propels Eng to 302/7 at Stumps on Day 1

Joe Root's resilient innings of 106 not out off 226 balls guided the visiting team to a total of 302 runs with 7 wickets down by the end of Day 1 in the 4th India versus England Test at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi.
On the flip side, Akash Deep had an impressive debut for the hosts, swiftly dismantling England's top order in the opening hour of play. This stellar performance positioned India in a commanding position.
During the morning session, spinners Ashwin and Jadeja each took a wicket just before lunch, giving India an upper hand with England struggling at 112/5.
However, Root and Foakes formed a solid partnership after lunch, playing a steady and strategic game to prevent any further wickets from falling for the first time in the series. Their partnership exceeded 100 runs, and though they increased the scoring rate after tea, Siraj made a strong comeback, utilizing reverse swing to dismiss Foakes and Hartley in a fiery spell.
Root ditched the Bazball routine and embraced old-school style of play to notch up his ton while Ben Foakes gave him ample support as the duo batted out an entire session for England to reach 198/5 at tea on day one of the fourth Test at the JSCA International Stadium here on Friday.
With variable bounce in play, Root and Foakes had to play attritional cricket for 16.4 overs in the second session till Root went for a drive off Akash Deep for four and went on to dab through the vacant gully region for another boundary.
Foakes joined the boundary-hitting party by driving Kuldeep Yadav through mid-off and driving against Akash to get two boundaries. Root got his fifty in 108 balls with a single off Ravichandran Ashwin, making this his first Test half-century since hitting 91 during the Ashes at The Oval in July last year.
Root, who shunned the temptation to play sweep or reverse-sweep, went on to time his drive off Kuldeep for a boundary, before punching Ashwin through cover and playing a deft late cut against Ravindra Jadeja. India went for a review when Jadeja trapped Foakes in front of the wicket with an arm ball, but replays showed ball missing stumps as the hosts’ lost all of their reviews in a session which belonged to Root and England.
With inputs from IANS.
