Unmukt Chand Quits Indian Cricket, Eyes Fresh Start in USA

Harmeet and Patel were Chand's teammates in the triumphant India Under-19 World Cup side.



Chand had played a majority of his first-class cricket for Delhi and also struck good opening partnerships with India opener Shikhar Dhawan in the Ranji Trophy.



However, lean patches, partly because of Delhi playing many matches at seam-friendly Roshanara Club Grounds in his formative years, affected his consistency and couldn't let him be another Virat Kohli that people were expecting him to become after the 2012 junior World Cup triumph.



Kohli had made his mark in the India senior team soon after leading India to the 2008 Under-19 World Cup win. However, Chand couldn't get a chance with the senior team.



The right-hander had made an unbeaten 111 in a tense victory over Australia in the 2012 Under-19 World Cup final in Townsville, Australia.



The 28-year-old, who also led India A as well as Delhi and Uttarakhand in domestic cricket, had represented Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL). In a statement posted on his social media accounts, he has said he is now 'ready to take the leap of faith and enter into a new territory and contribute my best'.