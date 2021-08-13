Middle-Order Woes Continue for Team India

Not much batting is left after Rahane, with Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja to follow. While Pant, playing his natural aggressive game, scored a quickfire 25 off 20 in the first Test, India would require much more than that from him to put a good score on the board. He averages just 25.77 in England and would be looking to improve upon that. Jadeja scored an impressive 56 in Nottingham and shared a crucial partnership with Rahul, and India would be hoping for a similar show from him as well.

With an innings and three Test matches left in the series, India can't afford to be completely dependent or over-reliant on its openers. Despite his inexperience of playing Test cricket in England, Rohit Sharma played some superb shots on Thursday, hitting 11 boundaries and one six in his innings of 83.

The opener missed out on his first century in the country when he was bowled out off an in-swinging delivery from James Anderson, which crashed into the stumps after a deflection from his pads. Sharma, who wasn't a regular in the Test side earlier, has only played four Tests and seven innings in England. Five of those innings have come in 2021 itself.

The other opener, Rahul, was brought in as a makeshift opener after injuries to Shubhman Gill and Mayank Agarwal. Rahul has had a splendid series so far and would be looking to make the second opener's spot his own.

While three more Tests are left in the series, it is high time for India's middle order to come good. Only then will they have a chance of lifting the Pataudi Trophy after 14 years.