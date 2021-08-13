James Anderson Takes 5 as England Bowl Out India for 364 at Lord's

Ace England pacer James Anderson picked five wickets against India in the first innings of the Lord’s Test as the visitors were bowled out for 364. India, who had KL Rahul’s 129 and Rohit Sharma’s 83 to set them off to a good start on Day 1, could not make the momentum count the next morning.

India finished Day 1 at 276/3 and lost the next seven wickets 88 runs, with Rahul and vice captain Ajinkya Rahane unable to kick on in the morning session. Indian captain Virat Kohli had scored 42 on Day 1.

Ollie Robinson struck off the second ball on the day and James Anderson with his first as England seemed like they were going wrestle away the momentum from India.