U19 Men’s WC: India Advance To The Super-Six Round After Beating USA by 201 Runs

Tiwari had Srivastava and Manav Nayak dismissed in back-to-back overs to end with four wickets while Saumy Pandey kept things incredibly tight from his end. The left-arm spinner grabbed a wicket late in the game, but the highlight of his spell was that he conceded just 13 runs in 10 overs.

USA finished on 125 and India registered successive wins with a margin of over 200 runs to go through to the Super Six on a high.

India will now play New Zealand and Nepal in the Super Six stage at this very venue, the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein, on January 30 and February 2 respectively.