U19 Men’s WC: India Advance To The Super-Six Round After Beating USA by 201 Runs

Indian team players celebrate following the ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup South Africa 2024 win over USA at Mangaung Oval on January 28, 2024 in Bloemfontein, South Africa.
(Photo: ICC)
Key batters Arshin Kulkarni and Musheer Khan came up with superb knocks as former champion India beat USA by 201 runs in their final group game of the ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2024 on Sunday.
India continued their winning streak at the U19 Men’s CWC on the back of another impressive batting display in Bloemfontein.
Opener Arshin Kulkarni, who had missed out in the first couple of matches, made a brilliant hundred after the USA won the toss and put India in to bat.
USA struck with the wicket of Adarsh Singh soon after the Powerplay but struggled to break the stand between Kulkarni and Musheer Khan, the centurion from the previous game.
Arshin Kulkarni of India plays a shot as Amogh Arepally of USA keeps during the ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup South Africa 2024 match between India and USA at Mangaung Oval on January 28, 2024 in Bloemfontein, South Africa.
Kulkarni holed out in the next over, but with a few big hits in the next few overs, India finished with a strong total of 326/5 in 50 overs.
Musheer Khan of India plays a shot as Amogh Arepally of USA keeps during the ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup South Africa 2024 match between India and USA at Mangaung Oval on January 28, 2024 in Bloemfontein, South Africa.
Tiwari had Srivastava and Manav Nayak dismissed in back-to-back overs to end with four wickets while Saumy Pandey kept things incredibly tight from his end. The left-arm spinner grabbed a wicket late in the game, but the highlight of his spell was that he conceded just 13 runs in 10 overs.
USA finished on 125 and India registered successive wins with a margin of over 200 runs to go through to the Super Six on a high.
India will now play New Zealand and Nepal in the Super Six stage at this very venue, the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein, on January 30 and February 2 respectively.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)