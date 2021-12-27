U-19 WC: Yash Dhull, Siddharth Yadav & Other India Colts To Watch Out For

The youngster from Maharashtra, who has been troubling batters with his speed for the last few seasons, will be looking to deliver spectacular performances in the mega event. Hangargekar is someone who can bowl at 140 kph at this age and that's why all eyes will be on him in the tournament. Not only that, he is a handy batter too. He picked up 19 wickets and scored 216 runs in just eight games during the U19 Vinoo Mankad Trophy in September-October.

The youngster is also looking to rise above a recent personal tragedy. Hangargekar lost his father to COVID-19 last year and it has been a difficult time for him and his family since then. But the youngster has moved on from it and is looking to concentrate on the job right now. "My dad always encouraged me to play cricket. He supported me immensely from my childhood. His dream was to see me play for India. It is really tough to live without him, but I have come to terms with the fact that he is no longer with me. That has helped me to move on and concentrate on my job," Hangargekar told mid-day earlier this month.

Interestingly, the Marathwada Express, as Hangargekar is called, started his career as an off-spinner at the U14 level but switched to fast bowling as his team was struggling to find a proper pacer. The youngster has never looked back since and has only become better. Hangargekar has been in superb form lately and picked up three wickets in their U19 Asia Cup opener against UAE as well. He will be eager to carry this form forward into the World Cup.