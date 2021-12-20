Yash Dhull to Lead India in 2022 ICC U19 Cricket World Cup

Delhi lad Yash Dhull will lead the 17-member Indian squad in the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2022 to be played in the West Indies from January 14 to February 5 across four host countries. SK Rasheed of Andhra Cricket Association will be Dhull's deputy, the BCCI said in a statement on Sunday.

"The All-India Junior Selection Committee has picked India's squad for the upcoming ICC Under 19 Men's Cricket World Cup to be played in the West Indies from January 14 to February 5, 2022 across four host countries. The 14th edition of the tournament will see 16 teams competing for the trophy in 48 matches," the statement read.