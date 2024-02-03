U-19 World Cup: India Beat Nepal by 132 Runs to Seal a Spot in Semifinals

Arshin Kulkarni, playing a supporting role alongside Adarsh, found his rhythm in the last over of the Powerplay with two boundaries. The partnership was ticking along nicely before confusion between the pair resulted in Priyanshu Moliya, promoted up the order for today’s game, being run out while attempting to steal a fourth run.

Arshin could not make amends either as Aakash Chand’s pace got the better of the opener who could only prod a thick outside edge into the gloves of Uttam Magar.

There was still no sign of two-time centurion Musheer Khan as India opted to experiment with their batting line-up in the final Super Six match.

Despite the top three batters failing to capitalize on their starts, captain Uday Saharan and Sachin Dhas assumed the responsibility of steering the team towards a big total.