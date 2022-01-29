U-19 WC: Captain Yash Dhull, 4 Others Recover From Covid-19 Ahead of Quarters

The availability of these five previously positive players has bolstered India's squad. Dhull and Rasheed are expected to slot into a batting line-up that averages nearly 315 runs per innings while Siddarth, Aaradhya Manav are also up for selection in the playing XI too.

However, all-rounder Nishant Sindhu will miss the quarter-final against Bangladesh after testing positive for Covid-19, an ESPNcricinfo report said.

Sindhu was handed over the captaincy for two league games in the absence of Dhull. So far, he has played a key role as an economical left-arm spinner, taking four wickets at an average of 14.25 and an economy rate of 2.75.