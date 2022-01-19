U-19 World Cup: Indian Captain & 5 Others Test Positive for Covid, Quarantined

Indian Under-19 World Cup skipper Yash Dhull is among six players to test positive for Covid.
(Photo: BCCI)
Six members of India's 17-man Under-19 Men's World Cup squad have tested positive for Covid-19, the BCCI confirmed on Wednesday evening.
Skipper Yash Dhull, Sidharth Yadav, Manav Parakh, Vasu Vats, Aaradhya Yadav and SK Rasheed are either showing symptoms or have returned positive in RT-PCR tests conducted earlier in the day.
The team was scheduled to play a Group B match against Ireland on Wednesday and while the six players have been quarantined, the rest have taken the field for the match.
According to the BCCI, the medical status of the six members is as below:
Sidharth Yadav - RT-PCR Test result has returned positive.
Manav Parakh - Has shown symptoms. His RT-PCR test result is awaited. Rapid Antigen Test result has returned negative.
Vasu Vats - Has shown symptoms. His RT-PCR test result is awaited. Rapid Antigen Test result has returned negative.
Yash Dhull - Rapid Antigen Test result has returned positive.
Aaradhya Yadav - Rapid Antigen Test result has returned positive
SK Rasheed - Rapid Antigen Test result has returned positive
The BCCI press release on the matter said the board was monitoring the situation closely and was in touch with the management and the coaching group.
"The players will remain in isolation but will be under the constant supervision of the BCCI Medical Team," the release added.
India opened their campaign in the ICC Under 19 World Cup 2022 with a win against South Africa earlier this week.
