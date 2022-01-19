U-19 World Cup: Indian Captain & 5 Others Test Positive for Covid, Quarantined

Six members of India's 17-man Under-19 Men's World Cup squad have tested positive for Covid-19, the BCCI confirmed on Wednesday evening.

Skipper Yash Dhull, Sidharth Yadav, Manav Parakh, Vasu Vats, Aaradhya Yadav and SK Rasheed are either showing symptoms or have returned positive in RT-PCR tests conducted earlier in the day.

The team was scheduled to play a Group B match against Ireland on Wednesday and while the six players have been quarantined, the rest have taken the field for the match.