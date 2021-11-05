Think the Time Has Come: Dwayne Bravo Confirms International Retirement

A T20 trend-setter throughout his career, Bravo has been one of the format's finest exponents of the slower ball and excelled at the death with both bat and ball. In 2012, he was the man to take the winning catch when West Indies won the T20 World Cup for the first time and he was there again when they took out the tournament in 2016.



The veteran spoke glowingly of West Indies' future prospects in limited-overs cricket, vowing to do what he could to help the next generation.



"For me now I want to try and pass on whatever experience and information I have with the younger players," he said. "I think in the white ball formats West Indies cricket have a bright future and it's important for us to keep supporting the guys and keep encouraging them.



"It wasn't the World Cup we expected, it wasn't the World Cup we wanted as players. We shouldn't feel sorry for ourselves, it was a tough competition, we should keep our heads high."



Bravo spoke proudly of the legacy his generation of West Indian cricketers have been able to leave.



"It's important for us to have our own identity and not always be in the shadow of the previous legends. Obviously, what these guys have done in the 70s, 80 and early 90s, we respect that and these are the guys who inspired us to play the game.



"This is a format that was born in 2008 or something like that, for us to dominate the way we dominate in that short period of time in a fairly new format - I remember having a conversation with you (Sammy) that 'yes, Sir Viv and Sir Gary have their own legacy, Sir Clive Lloyd and these guys, but we have our opportunity to create our own.' We should be proud of ourselves.