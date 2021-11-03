Awarding 12 Khel Ratnas Not Problematic, It's a Celebration of India's Achievers

While the first double issue way back in 2002 invited plenty of scorn and criticism, the Khel Ratna has been awarded to multiple athletes in 2009, 2012, and every year since 2016.

But now, with 12 being awarded this year, there have been some murmurs of agony at the potential dilution of the biggest honour for sport in India. Instead, it might serve us better to appreciate the growing appreciation for sport in India.

After suffering secondary existence for decades after independence, sport in India is finally emerging into its own as a pursuit worthy of our respect and adulation. Perhaps, the fact that nearly half of the awardees are Paralympians reflects a growing ability of the Indian society at large to embrace our differences and acknowledge myriad expressions.

The first two decades of this millennium have marked a cultural shift, driven by a spirit of inclusiveness and understanding. Indians, all the way from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and the land and ocean that lay between Lakshadweep and Andaman are finally beginning to view sport as a pursuit of excellence, integral to the education and existence of human beings.

We could debate passionately till the chickens return home to roost, about who deserves the Khel Ratna award this year but there is no doubting the need to acknowledge excellence in the realm of sport, and doing so with steady faith.

And 47 recognitions, including the Arjuna Awardees, might only serve to inspire the younger generation of athletes to even greater heights. Especially those who are in the crosshairs of development, where they are pushed to make important decisions about the direction of their lives.