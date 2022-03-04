The Top Numbers from Legendary Shane Warne's Career

Australian cricketing great and one of the best bowlers the world has seen, Shane Warne breathed his last on Friday in Thailand, aged 52. In a career that began in 1992 and stretched all the way till 2007 internationally, and six more years after that playing T20 franchise cricket, Warne made plenty of records his own.

In his pomp, Warne was unplayable and even the best, like Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara, have had their fair share of troubles with the blond-haired magician. Considered to be one of the finest cricketers to have ever worn the baggy green of Australia, he finished as the country’s highest wicket-taker in Test cricket, and is only second to Sri Lanka’s Muttiah Muralitharan. He played 145 Tests – only Steve Waugh, Ricky Ponting (both 168) and Allan Border (156) – donned the Baggy Green Cap more often, and Warne also represented his country in 194 one-day internationals.