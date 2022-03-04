'Thank You For The Memories': Ranveer, Shilpa, Others Mourn Shane Warne's Demise

Cricket legend Shane Warne has passed away.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Former Australian cricketer and possibly the greatest leg-spinner in the game, Shane Warne has passed away on Friday, 4 March. As per reports, Warne passed away in Thailand's Koh Samui at the age of 52. Shane's management team released an official statement that read, "Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived."
Soon after the news broke, Bollywood celebrities took to social media to offer condolences. Ranveer Singh shared a picture of Warne on Instagram and posted it with a broken heart emoji.
Urmila Matondkar tweeted, "Extremely shocking n saddening to hear about the untimely demise of #Cricket legend Shane Warne. Legendary Aussie leg spinner..he will be missed..! Rest in peace!! #ShaneWarne #Ashes #Australia".
Shilpa Shetty shared a couple of photos on Instagram with Warne and wrote, "Legends live on".
Here's how other celebrities paid tributes:
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)