As Draws Dry Up in Test Cricket, New Template Facilitates Revival of the Format

For any given situation, the worst plausible conclusion is the abject lack of it – leaving it inconclusive. Imagine, after years of fighting, the Allies and Axis come to a mutual agreement that no one party is stronger than the other, and it is best that they shun fighting. No one gains or loses anything.

Sounds bizarre, does it not? But quite interestingly, bizarre and cricket are not strangers. Among the plethora of seemingly outlandish, yet accepted-as-normalcy phenomena in the sport, lies the enigmatic occurrence that we call a Test draw.

Two teams try to produce their best performance – not just for one given day, but five days at a stretch, and not just for a few overs, but for 450 overs. Ultimately, it often fails to produce a winner, with the players shaking hands and accepting a draw.