Taliban's Control of Afghanistan Cricket Could Affect Participation in T20 WC

As the Taliban extend their hold over Afghanistan, their move to change the leadership of the nation's cricket body over the last month should attract sanctions from the ICC, that, according to rules and past precedent, could lead to the men's national team being left out of next month's ICC T20 World Cup.

Should. Because, despite the Taliban making changes to two top positions in the cricket board and also disbanding the women's cricket team, the ICC is yet to make a statement on their reaction to the developments, if any.

Should. Also because, in the past, the ICC has stepped in and suspended national cricket boards like in 2019 when Zimbabwe Government's interference saw the cricket board suspended, which ultimately led to the men's team not being allowed to participate in the 2021 T20 World Cup Qualifiers.