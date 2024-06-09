T20 World Cup: Warner, Head, Zampa Help Australia Sink Reigning Champs England

Australia got off to a strong start, while England seemed unsteady in the field. Warner (39 off 16) was the first to be dismissed when he was bowled by Moeen Ali in the fifth over. Fellow opener Head scored 34 off 18 balls and was removed in the next over by Jofra Archer. The duo posted the biggest Powerplay score of the tournament with 74/2. Seeing the match slipping away, Jos Buttler adjusted the bowling lineup, which paid off.

In the 14th over, Liam Livingstone dismissed Mitchell Marsh for 35. Just three balls later, Adil Rashid took out Glenn Maxwell for 28. Chris Jordan secured his first gate when he enticed Tim David to loft the ball high, where Livingstone caught it near the boundary.