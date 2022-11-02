‘Knew Experience in Australia Will Come Handy’: Kohli on His T20 World Cup Form

After clinching his second player of the match award in men's T20 World Cup with an unbeaten 64 in India's tense five-run win over Bangladesh Group 2 Super 12 match, talismanic batter Virat Kohli revealed he knew his prior experience and game awareness of playing in Australia would come handy.

Kohli continued his sizzling touch in the tournament by hitting eight fours and a six in his 44-ball knock with a strike-rate of 145.45.

During the knock, he also become the all-time leading run-scorer in history of men's T20 World Cups, overtaking Sri Lanka batting legend Mahela Jayawardene. Kohli also has the record for being the highest run-scorer in T20Is.